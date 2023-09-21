PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County has lifted its burn ban on recreational fires effective Saturday, Sept. 23 due to cooler temperatures, Clark County fire officials announced.

However, under a modified ban, burning yard debris and material from land clearing will continue to be prohibited until at least Oct. 1, depending on fire conditions.

Beginning that morning for the unincorporated county areas, recreational fires will be allowed in approved fire pits.

According to Interim Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson, recreational fires must comply with the following regulations on private land:

Fires must be built in metal, rock or brick-lined pits, such as those in established campgrounds or sold in home and garden stores.

Fires can’t be larger than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.

Fires must be at least 25 feet from structures or combustible materials and have at least 20 feet of overhead clearance from tree limbs, patio covers and carports.

Fires must be extinguished by pouring water or shoveling moist soil onto flames and coals and stirring until all areas are cool to the touch.

Fires must be attended to at all times by a responsible person, at least 16 years old, who can safely extinguish the fire

Meanwhile, the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue’s fire marshal has advised residents in parts of Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas, and Yamhill Counties that a High-Fire Danger Burn Ban originally enacted in June, will remain in effect because of elevated fire risk.

This ban was enacted based on recommendations from the Washington County Fire Defense Board, and is intended to prevent the start and spread of uncontrollable outside fires. Recently, for example, investigators within the Fire Marshal’s Office have reported an uptick in calls for unlawful debris burning.

In addition, the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board also issued a burn ban in June covering all areas of the county that still remains in effect.

Each of the burn bans prohibit the following:

Backyard or open burning (branches, yard debris, etc.).

Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, field burning, etc.).

Any other land clearing or controlled burning.

You can also check you county’s burn ban status via the Oregon Department of Forestry’s website.

However, while TV&R is allowing recreational fires in a safe location away from combustibles, Multnomah County is not. They also encourage residents to use extreme caution when cooking outside.