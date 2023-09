Fire began just after 8 p.m. Monday

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A person is dead and another person is injured in what Vancouver fire crews are calling a “suspicious fire.”

The fire started just after 8 p.m. Monday night at NE 49th Street and NE 118th Court.

Fire crews are currently attempting to put out the flames.

Fire crews are at the scene of a fire that killed one and injured another. (KOIN)

No other information was made immediately available.

This is a developing story.