PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A vehicle that ran into a house with occupants trapped inside killed one person Thursday night, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Crews reported to the intersection of Fourth Plain and Fruit Valley Road around 6:40 p.m. to find a vehicle crashed into the house at 2607 Unander Avenue. Officials say rescue teams worked to remove the people inside without causing the building to collapse.

Two people living in the house have been displaced, and the crash also killed a family pet.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the person that died at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

