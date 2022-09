PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled an early morning fire Monday that ignited at a Vancouver home.

The blaze happened at around 3:23 a.m. on NE 39th Court.

Fire officials told KOIN 6 one person was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Meanwhile, fire personnel says the blaze forced four people and five pets out of their home. Red Cross is reportedly helping them find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.