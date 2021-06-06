1 injured after semi-truck rollover in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is fighting for his life following a semi-truck rollover on the I-105 southbound exit to westbound Hwy 14 in Vancouver Sunday night, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found an unconscious man in the cab of the semi-truck. An off-duty Pararescuemen and an off-duty Portland firefighter were trying to get the man out.

The driver was eventually extricated by Vancouver firefighters, and after about 25 minutes the man was freed from the semi-truck and transported to a hospital. He remains in critical condition.

The accident is under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.