PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An apartment fire has left a man with serious injuries Saturday night, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

At 8:15 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 5909 Northeast 102nd Avenue at the Nobl Park Apartments. Officials say reports from residents claimed somebody was trapped inside of the apartment, located on the first floor.

Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the back side the apartment. They stretched hose lines to knock down the fire from the outside while more firefighters arrived to evacuate the apartments.

One adult male was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, authorities say.

There were two apartments involved in this fire, and authorities say all residents were able to escape. Firefighters say the fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office.