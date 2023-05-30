An early morning fire at an adult care facility displaced 10 residents on May 30, 2023 (ECFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Units from across Clark County spent Tuesday morning battling a fire at an adult care facility, but officials say all residents managed to escape.

Crews from East County Fire & Rescue, Vancouver Fire Department, Clark County District 3, and Skamania District 4 responded around 4 a.m. to the building on Northeast Ireland Road which was engulfed.

Upon arrival, crews said that staff told them all residents had been evacuated, 10 people in total, and that there were no reported injuries.

Due to water supply challenges, crews said they had to rely on water tenders to fight the fire.

25 firefighters responded to battle the fire, but the building partially collapsed and East County Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Ed Hartin said they think the whole building will come down.

The cause is currently unknown, but the Clark County Fire Marshal is investigating.