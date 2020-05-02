18 firefighters, 5 engines battle Clark County house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What responding crews first thought was a wildfire in Clark County on Friday actually turned out to be a house fire.

Clark County Fire and Rescue received a report just before 2:30 p.m. that trees were on fire on NE Jenny Creek Road, north of La Center. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a home fully engulfed in flames, and quickly called for backup.

Crews took an estimated 45 minutes to knock down the “main body of fire.” In total, five engines, 18 firefighters, a ladder truck, two water tenders, and three chief officers were needed to extinguish the fire.

It wasn’t until after the flames were put out that firefighters were able to go inside to search the home for possible victims. Luckily, a neighbor told Clark County Fire that the people who live in the manufactured home were likely not home as none of the usual cars were parked outside. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters were still working at the scene around 5 p.m. A fire investigator is now investigating the cause of the blaze.