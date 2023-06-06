An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday, June 6, 2023 after authorities said he attempted to elude police (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old was arrested after attempting to elude police and driving over 130 mph in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

At around 2:00 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a reckless driver who was going over 100 mph on Northeast Padden Parkway.

According to authorities, the driver then sped up in an attempt to elude the deputy, eventually going over 130 mph, following state law, the deputy didn’t chase him.

A short time later, other law enforcement saw the vehicle and were able to see the driver before he ran from police a second time.

Finally, another deputy said they found a person who matched the drivers description walking in the area and they attempted to stop him, but he ran on foot.

After searching the neighborhood, officials said they found Tyler Stout, 18, hiding behind a vehicle where authorities said he was finally arrested and he now faces charges of attempting to elude police.

The car Stout was driving was found unoccupied in the same neighborhood.