2-alarm blaze kills 1, hurts 1 at Vancouver apartment

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — One person died and another was seriously injured when a 2-alarm fire erupted at a Vancouver apartment Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at a 5-unit apartment complex at 3701 E. 18th Street, authorities told KOIN 6 News. Fire crews were on the scene within 3 minutes of the call, and just minutes later rescued one person from the apartment.

One person died in an apartment fire on E. 18th in Vancouver, March 9, 2021 (KOIN)

That person was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A second person was later found and that person died, authorities said.

The fire, which remains under investigation, was put out within 10 minutes.

Residents in the other 4 apartments are displaced and getting help from the Red Cross.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.