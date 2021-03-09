2-alarm blaze kills 1, hurts 1 at Vancouver apartment

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — One person died and another was seriously injured when a 2-alarm fire erupted at a Vancouver apartment Tuesday night.
The fire broke out at a 5-unit apartment complex at 3701 E. 18th Street, authorities told KOIN 6 News. Fire crews were on the scene within 3 minutes of the call, and just minutes later rescued one person from the apartment.
That person was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
A second person was later found and that person died, authorities said.
The fire, which remains under investigation, was put out within 10 minutes.
Residents in the other 4 apartments are displaced and getting help from the Red Cross.
