2-alarm Vancouver house fire doused by fire crews

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 2-alarm house fire in Vancouver erupted Monday forcing crews to work by land, water and air to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

One neighbor near the fire on SE Evergreen Highway near Riverwood Court told KOIN 6 News boaters and jet skiers came to shore and hooked up hoses to help douse the flames. But it was the fire crews who did the bulk of the fighting and were able to extinguish the blaze.

There is no damage estimate at this time, but the fire was described as fully-involved. No one was injured.

After the fire was put out, the fire crews were checked for heat exhaustion and dehydration in the intense heat .