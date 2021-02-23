2 firefighters injured in Vancouver duplex fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries while battling a duplex fire in Vancouver on Monday.

Crews from both the Vancouver Fire Department and Clark County Fire were dispatched to 1114 W 36th street just before 3 p.m. upon reports of a structure fire. The first crew to arrive found smoke coming from an open door of a unit of a single story duplex. All occupants were outside, according to VFD.

The next crew to arrive attempted to douse the fire out from the inside when the ceiling above them collapsed, forcing them to retreat to the structure’s exterior. The two reported injuries happened during the collapse, VFD said.

Fire officials said the fire took about 50 minutes total to knock down.

The Vancouver Fire Marshall’s office has been tapped to investigate the cause.