2 rescued from Vancouver apartment fire

The apartment was deemed "uninhabitable" after the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were pulled from a burning Vancouver apartment Sunday morning, said Vancouver Fire District.

Firefighters got the call for help around 8:30 a.m. and several engines were sent out to the apartment complex on NE 18th Street.

Crews arrived to find two people trapped inside a lower-level apartment. First responders were able to rescue both people, who were then taken to the hospital for medical care.

After firefighters put out the flames, it was determined that the apartment was “uninhabitable.” The Red Cross will be assisting the family while they are displaced.

Vancouver Fire said that the family’s dog was still missing, but a neighbor is reportedly out looking for it.

The cause of the fire has not yet been reported.