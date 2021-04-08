2 Vancouver businesses catch fire in 1 night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two businesses caught fire in Vancouver overnight, according to authorities.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Vancouver Fire responded to the MAACO at 2735 Northeast Andreesen Street. Firefighters had to use multiple attack techniques to extinguish the flames, including from the roof and inside the building. After over an hour’s work with the work of 26 firefighters, the blaze was knocked down.

A little over three hours later, fire crews were dispatched to Jay’s Stop and Go at 5620 Northeast Gher Road. A fast response kept the flames from doing too much damage.

No injuries were reported from either of the fires and both businesses were saved in the process.