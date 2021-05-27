20 firefighters battle down Vancouver apartment fire

An apartment fire was contained to just one unit due to the efforts of 20 Vancouver firefighters on Thursday May 27, 2021. (VFD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An apartment fire was contained to just one unit due to the efforts of 20 Vancouver firefighters overnight.

The Vancouver Fire Department responded to a fire at the Oak Creek Apartments on Northeast 49th Street just after 3 a.m. on Thursday. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found one unit of a 12-unit apartment building was ablaze.

With a total of 20 firefighters, the fire was under control within 13 minutes and it did not spread to neighboring units.

No serious injuries were reported. One resident was evaluated but not taken to the hospital.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.