20 firefighters battle down Vancouver house blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say a difficult house fire sparked in Vancouver overnight.

According to Vancouver Fire, smoke was seen Near Grand Avenue and 34th Street around midnight on Thursday. When crews responded to the area, they found a one-story home on fire on Grand Boulevard.

Firefighters immediately went to work, stopping the flames from spreading into the home’s attic and other areas. Meanwhile, additional crews searched the house for any occupants but discovered no one was home.

The blaze was brought under control within less than an hour by a total of 20 firefighters. No injuries were reported.

Vancouver Fire Marshal No. 6 is investigating the cause of the fire.