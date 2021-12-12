25 firefighters battle house fire as nearby hydrant found faulty

Twenty-five firefighters were needed to extinguish a house fire Saturday night in Vancouver where a nearby fire hydrant stopped working, fire officials said. (Courtesy/Vancouver Fire Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twenty-five firefighters were needed to extinguish a house fire Saturday night in Vancouver where a nearby hydrant wasn’t working, fire officials said.

According to the Vancouver Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 7:32 p.m. at 14609 Southeast 36th Circle.

Firefighters ran into some trouble battling the blaze, VFD said, as a hydrant was out of service and the floor behind the front door started to give way. In total, fire officials said it took the two-dozen-plus firefighters — and one engine from the Camas Washougal Fire Department — more than one hour to wrest control of the fire.

One person was sent to the hospital. Fire officials did not disclose the severity of the person’s injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately released.