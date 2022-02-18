3 arrested after chase from Portland to Vancouver, shots fired at police

The front right wheel of a Ford Mustang with the tire and most of the wheel destroyed (Portland Police Bureau).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three men are facing multiple charges after eluding and shooting at police during a pursuit.

PPB’s Focused Intervention Team saw a 2000 Ford Mustang make dangerous lane changes and ran stop signs while patrolling near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Interstate 205 around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers tried to pull them over but the driver sped off.

An officer put spike strips on the I-84 westbound on ramp from Northeast 39th Avenue, then the suspects shot at him while he was standing outside of his patrol vehicle.

Officers pursued the Mustang, which had flat tires, to I-5 into Washington, where Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Vancouver Police Department assisted.

Just before 11:00 p.m., the Mustang crashed near Northeast St. Johns Road and Northeast 68th Street in Vancouver and the three suspects ran away. Officers said they immediately detained two suspects and a K9 track caught the third suspect.

The front right wheel of a Ford Mustang with the tire and most of the wheel destroyed (Portland Police Bureau).

The rear right wheel of the Mustang missing its tire (Portland Police Bureau).

A Kahr semiautomatic handgun with black frame and silver handle sits on a vehicle seat (Portland Police Bureau).

Later, officers found bullet casings on the I-84 on ramp. No officers were injured.

Authorities also found three guns and additional bullet casings in the Mustang.

“These suspects not only put our whole community in danger through their outrageous actions, but they tried to kill a police officer doing his duty,” Chief Chuck Lovell said. “I’m relieved that the officer was not hurt, and that the suspects were captured. The bravery and incredibly effective interagency coordination that was displayed resulted in the safe capture of these suspects and is a truly a testament to the skill and dedication of these professional police officers. We’re extremely grateful for the assistance of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Vancouver Police Department.”



Officers identified one of the suspects as 24-year-old Cuahutemoc Hernandez, who was charged with attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and additional charges fro Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Zachary M. Chronister was also charged with attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. PPB noted he also had an outstanding parole violation warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board from an assault charge.



23-year-old Jose A. Martinez, of Vancouver, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.