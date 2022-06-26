Driver did not appear impaired, authorities said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three pedestrians walking on the shoulder of a Clark County road were hit by an SUV that left the road, critically injuring 2 of them.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near Moulton Falls Regional Park, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The people were walking on the shoulder in the 27500 block of NE Lucia Falls Road when a 1997 Chevy Blazer hit them.

Two of the pedestrians were rushed to an area hospital for treatment of their life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear about the injuries to the third pedestrian.

The driver did not appear to be impaired, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

A number of people stopped and provided medical help until the emergency responders arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information is available at this time.