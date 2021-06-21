3 people displaced, dog dies after Hazel Dell house fire

A Hazel Dell house fire resulted in the displacement of three people and the death of one of their dogs. (Clark County Fire District No. 6)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hazel Dell house fire resulted in the displacement of three people and the death of one of their dogs.

As Clark County fire crews pulled onto Northwest 94th Street Monday morning, flames were seen coming from the affected house. It took firefighters less than half an hour to extinguish the blaze, according to Clark County Fire District No. 6.

Thankfully, the three residents had already been able to make it out of the house — but their two dogs were trapped inside. Firefighters found the dogs and were able to save one, which was rushed to an emergency vet.

Sadly, the other dog could not be saved.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. There estimated damage has not been calucated, but the residents are displaced due to the home being inhabitable.