4 dogs, 1 cat die in Vancouver Christmas morning house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four dogs and one cat died in an early Christmas morning house fire that displaced three people in Vancouver, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 12:16 a.m. Saturday at 4710 Northeast 137th Avenue, the Vancouver Fire Department said.

When they arrived, firefighters found a one-story home on fire, searched for victims and began extinguishing the blaze. Every person who lived in the house made it outside, but four dogs and one cat did not, VFD said. Officials said the pets perished before crews got to the scene.

The fire was put out quickly, VFD said, and crews then tried to save as many of the residents’ personal belongings as possible — including unopened Christmas gifts.

Three people were displaced from the fire, officials said, and the Red Cross was notified.

VFD did not immediately say what caused the fire, but officials reminded the public to check smoke detectors on a regular basis.