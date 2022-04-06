PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five adults and a child were displaced after a fire erupted at an apartment complex on Tuesday night in Woodland, fire officials said.

According to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, around 9:55 p.m. a caller reported the fire and said someone was possibly still inside the apartment at 1370 Woodside Street. When firefighters arrived, the ground floor was reportedly up in flames and the blaze was spreading to the second-floor.

40 fire personnel worked to put out the flames of the two-alarm blaze and had the fire fully controlled in 20 minutes, CCFR said.

Fire officials said crews quickly searched both levels of the complex and confirmed no one was inside. According to CCFR, the person that was thought to be missing earlier showed up the complex after the fire.

“Tonight, multiple people are safe because they heard an alarm and got out of the building,” said CCFR Fire Chief John Nohr.

CCFR said the blaze severely damaged two units, while heat and smoke damaged another five units, displacing six people total and a cat.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, however, CCFR said the building did not have a fire sprinkler which allowed the fire to spread.

No one was reportedly injured.