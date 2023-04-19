A house and 3 cars went up in flames Wednesday, April 19 (VFD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people, including children, are displaced after a house and several cars went up in flames Wednesday morning, officials said.

Six fire engines responded around 9:15 a.m. to the Vancouver home on Northeast 81st Way, where the first arriving crews said they found the single-story house and three cars fully ablaze.

According to Vancouver Fire Department, the fire was growing and threatening to spread to other nearby structures.

Six people — three adults and three children — were displaced by the fire, authorities said, and American Red Cross came to assist.

No injuries were reported and VFD said the cause is still under investigation.