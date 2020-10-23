Brief 911 outage reported in Washington counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Counties in the state of Washington experienced a 911 outage for a short time Thursday afternoon, officials said.
It’s not clear what caused the outage at this time. Around 5 p.m. the outage was reported as repaired.
For future use, residents in Washington can find 911 alternative emergency numbers on the webpage from the Washington Emergency Management Division.
The alternative emergency number for Clark County residents is 360.696.4461.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.