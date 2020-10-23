Brief 911 outage reported in Washington counties

Unclear what caused the outage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Counties in the state of Washington experienced a 911 outage for a short time Thursday afternoon, officials said.

It’s not clear what caused the outage at this time. Around 5 p.m. the outage was reported as repaired.

For future use, residents in Washington can find 911 alternative emergency numbers on the webpage from the Washington Emergency Management Division.

The alternative emergency number for Clark County residents is 360.696.4461.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.