Shop buildings destroyed by blaze in Clark County

Photo of the shop building blaze in Proebstal on Feb. 13, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Vancouver FD)

No one was injured or displaced by the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large fire destroyed two adjoining shop buildings in Proebstal despite a lengthy effort by Vancouver Fire.

Vancouver FD responded to the fire at 22340 Northeast 58th Street just after 6 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from two shop building and began working to extinguish immediately. However, the volume of the fire kept the crews from entering the building and forced them to battle it from the outside.

Due to the remote location of the blaze, water supply issues hindered the firefighting effort as the nearest fire hydrant was a mile and a half away.

Photo of the shop building blaze in Proebstal on Feb. 13, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Vancouver FD)

The fire was completely extinguished by 11 p.m. Crews were able to protect nearby structures but the shop buildings were both destroyed.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced. Investigators are working to determine a cause.