PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a national recruitment search, the City of Vancouver has appointed a new police chief after former Police Chief James McElvain stepped down in January.

With 29 years of law enforcement experience, Jeffrey Mori will serve as the city’s next Chief of Police effective 5 p.m. June 30. Mori recently served as Assistant Chief of Vancouver Police Department for three years and Washington County, Oregon Undersheriff for nine years.

“I am tremendously honored and excited to be able to serve the Vancouver Police Department as its next Chief,” said incoming Police Chief Jeff Mori. “The Vancouver Police Department is a premier agency in Washington thanks to the professionalism and service of the men and women who show up each day to do the work to keep our community safe. I look forward to leading the Vancouver Police Department in our continued efforts to expand community partnerships and relationships, grow the agency and increase transparency and trust.”

Mori graduated from the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, the FBI’s National Academy, the Oregon State Sheriff’s Associated Command College and the Harvard Kennedy School Senior Executives in State and Local Government program. He also has a Bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University and is working towards a Master’s degree in public safety from University of Virginia, Vancouver Police Department said.

“Assistant Chief Mori’s experience and background, teamed with his proven ability to build and maintain meaningful relationships in the community, has prepared him well for this role,” said City Manager Eric Holmes. “His clear vision for the future of community safety in Vancouver helped him emerge as the top candidate in a very competitive pool. I am confident in his ability to lead our Police Department in its next chapter.”

“The NAACP is proud of the decision the city made. Jeff Mori has shown consistent commitment in navigating difficult and systematic issues within our community,” said Vancouver NAACP President Jasmine Tolbert. “Jeff has a healthy commitment to racial equity, and we hope to continue to partner with him on that journey. Ultimately the NAACP of Vancouver is here to hold the Vancouver Police Department accountable, but we are excited to work with Jeff.”