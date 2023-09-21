The water quality is now safe at popular place to fish and water ski for Clark County locals.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The water quality is now safe at a popular place to fish and water ski for Clark County locals.

According to Clark County Public Health, water samples collected from Lacamas Lake show the quality has improved over the last two weeks and toxin levels are no longer elevated, prompting the agency to lift the public health advisory and remove the warning signs posted at the lake.

However, CCCPH cautions that as long as blooms of harmful algae are even present, toxin levels could increase as conditions at the lake change. The city of Camas recently began the annual drawdown of the lake, and in past years, it has been the resulting lowered water level that caused water quality to deteriorate, officials say.

Public Health officials encourage people engaging in recreation in the lake or onshore to watch for floating scum and avoid direct contact with water in those areas. In addition, they say pets absolutely should not drink or have contact with this water.

Additional information about harmful algae blooms and current advisories are available here.

CCPH will continue to monitor Lacamas Lake and take weekly water samples to test toxin levels as long as the bloom is present. But if toxin levels increase, another advisory may be issued.