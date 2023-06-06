An undated photo of Benjamin Fargher and April Brinkman released June 5, 2023 by Vancouver Police Department

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Amber Alert was issued after a non-custodial mother took her 6-year-old son from his Vancouver home around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

April Brinkman, 51, took her son Benjamin from his father’s home on NE 52nd Street, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The father, James Fargher, called police to report the abduction.

About a week ago, the boy was taken from Brinkman by New Mexico Child Protective Services because of neglect, authorities said. It’s believed Brinkman is headed back to New Mexico, likely on I-84. She is driving a gold 2013 Acura RDX with a license plate OR 787FZE.

Brinkman is also wanted for residential burglary domestic violence and custodial interference by Clark County law enforcement. She is white, about 5-feet-6, 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Benjamin is about 3-feet-8, 60 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Mario pajama shirt and blue pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 immediately.