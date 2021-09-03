Anti-mask protesters cause lockdown at Skyview HS

An anti-mask protest at Skyview High School in Vancouver, September 3 2021. (KOIN)

Protesters were turned away from the school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Anti-mask protesters caused a high school in Vancouver to go into lockdown on Friday.

Vancouver Public Schools Communications Director Patricia Nuzzo said a group was protesting Washington’s mask requirements for staff and students. The protesters were outside the school on Thursday and again Friday, when Nuzzo said they came up to the school.

Skyview, Alki and Chinook schools were also put into lockdown “as a safety precaution.”

Nuzzo said the protesters were turned away from the school by district security staff and administrators.

“The lockdown allows normal operations to continue inside the school. All students and staff members remain safely inside. District resource officers are onsite to help maintain safety,” Nuzzo said.

