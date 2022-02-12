Anti-Semitic flyers reportedly left in Vancouver area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Pacific Northwest chapter of the Anti-Defamation League told KOIN 6 News they’ve been getting reports of hateful and anti-Semitic flyers left around Vancouver.

“We got some basic reports from community members that were either Jewish themselves or non-Jewish but were really disturbed by what they saw,” said Miri Cypers with the ADL. “I believe they received them at their homes and in their neighborhoods, so it felt very intrusive as opposed to in a large public place.”

If you receive similar flyers, the ADL suggests calling your local law enforcement about it.

The Pacific Northwest ADL can also take reports. Their local phone number is 206.448.5349 or submit a report online.