Armed suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed suspect was pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting in Camas.
Investigators say the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Joy Street. Camas and Washougal police were called to a disturbance with a weapon. Once at the scene, they attempted talking with a man who had a gun — but he wouldn’t listen.
A Camas officer then reportedly fired his weapon, striking the man. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.
