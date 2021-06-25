Authorities ban fireworks in La Center, Ridgefield

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials have banned the use of fireworks in the cities of La Center and Ridgefield and are discouraging their use across the rest of the region.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue made the announcement Friday after consulting with city leaders.

“The hot weather and dry vegetation substantially increase the risk to people and property from fireworks this year,” Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said in a release. “In areas not impacted by the ban, the Fire District is asking citizens to find safer ways to celebrate and avoid fireworks this year.”

Forecast models are pointing to a series of extremely hot record-breaking days ranging from 103 to 113 over the weekend and into Monday for the Pacific Northwest. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the greater Portland metro area, as is most of Oregon and Washington, Saturday through Monday night.

Burn bans are in effect in many areas. Wildfires are already burning in parts of Oregon.

“Please celebrate Independence Day this year with friends and family, but without fireworks.” said Fire Chief John Nohr. “The threat of fireworks accidentally igniting a catastrophic fire this year is just too high to allow the use of fireworks.”