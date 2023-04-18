PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Detectives arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle that had been for sale under the guise of taking the car out for a test drive, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 22-year-old Jonathan Sisovan of Parkland, Washington, had contacted the car’s owner on social media as a “potential buyer.” During a test drive on April 16, officials say Sisovan took out a gun, demanded the seller’s cell phone and told them to get out of the car.

Although the victim saw the car drive away, detectives located the car at another location.

Sisovan was arrested Tuesday on charges of robbery in the first degree, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

This investigation is ongoing.