PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of a potential threat of violence made against Vancouver’s Thomas Jefferson Middle School on Wednesday, officials announced Thursday.

CCSO says school administrators and parents, who were told by their students about the threat, reported their concern to the sheriff’s office. Details of the threat were not clear.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies investigated the incident and spoke to the student suspected of making the threat along with their parents. They said the threat did not appear credible and that the student, who was kept home from school Thursday, does not have access to weapons or firearms.

On Thursday morning, school administrators contacted the sheriff’s office again with more details related to Wednesday’s threats. The sheriff’s office said other students identified a second student that was possibly involved in the original threat.

School administrators then spoke with the student, who also does not have access to weapons or firearms.

“CCSO worked with the administration and Vancouver Public Schools Security staff to ensure students’ safety today,” Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday press release. “It is worth stating again that it is not believed that anyone involved with this incident posed a credible threat to students or staff at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.”