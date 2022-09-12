PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police and fire officials are investigating an arson at the home of Vancouver, Washington’s mayor on Monday evening.

Authorities say someone set a fire near the garage of Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s home, which is on F Street, just after 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver police said someone set a fire near the garage and was confronted by a homeowner before the suspect ran away on foot.

The fire was put out by the homeowner, according to authorities. Police told KOIN 6 News at the scene there were no physical assaults or injuries.

The suspect is still on the loose, and Vancouver police say officers set up a containment and used K9s in the search.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.