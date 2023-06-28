VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking and killing his wife, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Wayne Leonetti was booked in the Clark County Jail and charged with second-degree murder. The official cause and manner of death is still under investigation.

Deputies say they responded to a disturbance call at 19400 NW 61st Ave around 11:15 a.m. after Leonetti called 911 to report that he had killed his wife. Leonetti went on to say that he choked his wife and that she wasn’t breathing, according to authorities.

Officials say they contacted Leonetti outside the home, claiming he was uncooperative at first, but they were able to detain him after a brief standoff. A woman was found in the home and declared dead after medical teams rendered aid, according to CCSO. The woman was tentatively identified as 80-year-old Alice Bolen, authorities said.

CCSO says there is no outstanding threat to the public.