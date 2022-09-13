PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a tent on Monday morning.

Authorities say the man was first found in an area east of Chelatchie Prairie off U.S. Forest Service road 54.

The man’s girlfriend flagged down a diver asking for help with her unresponsive boyfriend, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, the woman allegedly said her boyfriend could have set trip wires and traps around their tent the day before. Authorities say deputies then noticed what they believed was an improvised explosive device.

With the help of a robot, deputies confirmed there was a man dead inside the tent.

The robot spent several hours removing suspicious devices from the tent and surrounding area before the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office could step inside to recover the body.

Deputies checked the area several times for more devices.

The investigation is ongoing.