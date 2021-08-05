Authorities warn of Clark County phone scam

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County residents should be wary of a scam phone call in which the caller identifies themselves as a member of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say.

The unknown individual has reportedly been using actual names from the office, saying “you” need to contact them to discuss a legal matter. If you receive a call like this and are unsure of its validity, contact the CCSO West Precinct at 564.397.6079.

CCSO reminds the public they will never ask for cash in person or to meet some place to pay cash concerning an arrest warrant. No one from the CCSO will ask for any gift cards as fine payments, either.