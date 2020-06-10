Oh baby: Mom gives birth at Vancouver gas station

Deputy Sager of the Clark County Sheriff’s Department helps deliver a baby at a Shell Gas Station June 10, 2020 (Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman in Vancouver safely gave birth to a child in a gas station parking lot Tuesday with help from a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy.

An emergency call was made from the Shell station at the corner of 119th Street and 117th Ave, just east of the Homan neighborhood. Deputy Melissa Sager was the first respondent to the scene and immediately came to the aid of the woman, according to a police report.

The mother–whose identity was not reported–successfully gave birth to a heathy baby boy in the front seat of an SUV.

Both the mother and the baby, named Graham, were later taken to a nearby hospital for additional follow-up care.