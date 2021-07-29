‘Back the Blue’ rally to honor Detective Jeremy Brown

Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown was posthumously promoted to Honorary Sergeant Jeremy Brown after being killed in the line of duty on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Brown family)

Sergeant Jeremy Brown was killed in the line of duty on July 23

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A public rally in memory of Detective Jeremy Brown is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Living Hope Church in Vancouver.

Brown, 46, was shot to death in the line of duty July 23 while doing surveillance in his unmarked SUV. Three people have been arrested in connection with his killing.

This Back the Blue Rally is being organized by Jake Beals, a tow truck driver who said Brown always had his back whenever he was called to a crime scene to tow a vehicle. He said Brown always had a quick joke ready and his big laugh was infectious.

The rally will also include a “Ride for the Blue,” with the route given out at the rally.

Living Hope Church is located at 2711 NE Andresen Road.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced the memorial service for Sgt. Brown will be Tuesday, August 3, beginning at 1 p.m. at the ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield. The memorial is open to the public.

The official site for donations in memory of Jeremy Brown was set up by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Residents can donate at any branch of IQ Credit Union, or mail a check to:

IQ Credit Union

Clark County Sheriff’s Office Brown Family Memorial Fund

1313 Main Street

Vancouver, WA 98660

Routing#323383378

Details of the incident

Around 6:52 p.m. Friday, Brown was inside his car doing surveillance at the Pointe Apartments on NE 109th in east Vancouver, authorities said. Gunshots were heard and apartment complex residents around that time saw Brown had been shot in the chest while sitting in his vehicle.

Brown was rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest for emergency treatment but died from his injuries.

Three people were later arrested in connection with the shooting. Abran Raya-Leon, 28, and 35-year-old Misty M. Raya, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday after an extensive search. The third suspect, Guillermo O. Raya was arrested Sunday in Salem by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender task force and the Salem Police Department.