Bail to remain $5M for man charged in Vancouver officer’s death

Julio Cesar Segura appeared in court in Clark County on Jan. 31. He is facing charges including attempted murder after an off-duty Vancouver officer was killed over the weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clark County judge denied a bail reduction request for the 20-year-old Yakima man charged with murder in the death of off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.

Julio Segura faces multiple additional charges stemming from the events of Jan. 29, including attempted murder, robbery and burglary. His arraignment was set for Wednesday but will now take place March 1. His bail was initially set at $5 million on Jan. 31.

On Wednesday, the judge denied a request from his lawyer to lower Segura’s bail to $50,000. Segura’s attorney has argued that the bail should be drastically reduced because he did not kill Sahota. His lawyer has also requested the case be tried in King County instead, alleging that negative media coverage of the case has prevented a fair trial locally.

Prosecutors say Segura stabbed Sahota at Sahota’s home Jan. 29. Segura had allegedly robbed a convenience store and led Clark County deputies on a chase to Sahota’s home where the two were fought.

According to investigators, a responding deputy mistook Sahota for the suspect and opened fire, hitting and killing the off-duty officer.