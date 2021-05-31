Barriers block access to Vancouver houseless camp fire

No one was hurt, cause under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A brush fire at a large houseless camp in Vancouver was brought under control quickly once firefighters were able to get to the site early Monday, fire officials said.

The brush fire erupted a little after midnight at 11581 NE 51st Circle. Vancouver firefighters called for extra units to battle the blaze that was showing very large flames.

Once the crews arrived, though, they had trouble getting to the scene because the camp was blocked by concrete barriers blocking the road to the camp, officials said. The fire crews laid “several hundred feet” of supply line to get to the scene.

The fire was quickly put out and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. KOIN 6 News will have more information later.