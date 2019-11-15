Barry McDonnell: From retail manager to Camas mayor

Barry McDonnell was elected the new mayor of Camas as a write-in candidate

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — Barry McDonnell launched his write-in campaign to be the new mayor of Camas just a little over a month ago — but he won more than 50% of the vote, beating incumbent Shannon Turk.

The 41-year-old married father of 4 moved his family to Camas just a few years ago from Colorado. He’s a loss-prevention manager in charge of Sephora locations across several states.

McDonnell was largely inspired to try for the political office due to a controversial $78 million bond on the ballot to build a new pool and community center. The measure lost by 90%. Many residents, including McDonnell, felt the public’s voice wasn’t heard at City Hall.

“This pool bond showed that this specific type of pool is something we do not want,” McDonnell told KOIN 6 News. “We need to figure out what we do want and that is part of what my job will be.”

The new mayor credits his yard signs, mailers that stated “I am not a politician” and social media conversations for helping him win the election on Nov. 5.

McDonnell walked into Camas City Hall on Thursday to start learning the ropes. He said his management experience will be helpful in his new role but he also plans to take a class.

He’ll be sworn into office in December.