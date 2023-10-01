PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northwest Battle Buddies — a non-profit that pairs military servicemen with a service dog — is looking for volunteers to help take care of their dogs who provide mental health support for veterans.

Ten new puppies are now available to foster and volunteers are instrumental in caring for them before they make the transition to their forever homes.

This is an opportunity to not only take care of an adorable foster puppy, but also to help those who have served.

If you want to help take care of puppies on their way to fulfilling their duties, click here to apply to foster.