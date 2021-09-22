Battle Ground arson victim now battling for insurance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the Clark County prosecutor who handles juvenile cases say no arrests have been made, the property owner of a former Battle Ground church that was torched said 5 minors admitted to starting the fire with fireworks.

In August, the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office released video that shows a person getting out of a car and throwing what appears to be some type of firebomb at an old church in Battle Ground.

Property owner Steve Slocum said the fire marshal told him about the juveniles’ admission.

Steve Slocum is battling insurance companies months after a former Battle Ground church he owns was torched, September 22, 2021 (KOIN)

The Clark County prosecutor said she is currently reviewing the case for charges.

Slocum said he was told a decision will be made by the end of next week.

However, Slocum is having a hard time getting any insurance money and calls the whole process an ongoing nightmare. The property is well known for his eccentric mannequin displays.

“As for the rebuilding part I don’t know how that’s gonna play out,” Slocum said. “If you don’t know how much money you’ve got to work with, it’s pretty hard to make a plan.”

Anyone who would like to help rebuild can donate at any Columbia Credit Union to an account in Slocum’s name.