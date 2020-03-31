Battle Ground blaze calls out 5 trucks, 3 water tankers

Fire at an outbuilding/shop in Battle Ground. March 30, 2020 (Clark County Fire and Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five fire trucks and three water tankers were called out to a fire in Battle Ground, Washington Monday evening.

Crews got the call for help around 7 p.m. and arrived at NE 239th Street to find the building fully engulfed in flames. The structure on fire was an 18,000-square-foot outbuilding/shop, according to Clark County Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze without any injuries to report. Crews are working on mopping up the site this evening.