Battle Ground blaze kills dog, displaces 5 people

Five people lost their home and a dog died when fire swept through a Battle Ground garage, December 3, 2021 (Clark County Fire and Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five people lost their home and a dog died when fire swept through a Battle Ground garage Friday night.

The fire in a garage caused ammunition to explode, officials said. Propane tanks also posed a problem for firefighters. The fire was so hot power lines were severed from “extreme radiant heat,” Clark County Fire and Rescue said.

But firefighters managed to get the blaze under control and minimized the damage as best they could, officials said.

A dog was recovered from the home but efforts to revive the dog were not successful.

All 5 people in the home were able to get out safely but the home suffered “extensive damage,” officials said. The Red Cross is providing aid to those who are displaced.

The fire, which appears to be accidental, caused about $150,000 in damage. The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.