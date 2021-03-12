Battle Ground house blaze displaces 3 people

Authorities believe a charcoal grill may have been the culprit of a house fire in Battle Ground. (Clark County Fire & Rescue)

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — Three people are displaced from their home in Battle Ground after a fire, likely caused by a charcoal grill, engulfed their home Friday night, according to Clark County Fire and Rescue.

When crews responded to the fire, it was initially difficult to access due to the extreme radiant heat. They eventually snuffed out the flames by using a ladder truck to deliver water from above the fire, fire officials said.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 worth of damage to the 2,200 square foot home, officials said.

The American Red Cross provided aid for the three displaced from their home.

An investigation is still ongoing but authorities believe the fire was accidental, likely caused by a charcoal grill.