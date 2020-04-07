Battle Ground man dies after being struck by car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Battle Ground man died from injuries he sustained after being hit by a car Monday night just north of the Mt. Vista neighborhood.

Michael D. Banta was reportedly walking in the southbound lane of NE 72nd Avenue just after 9 p.m. when he was struck by a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. Upon arrival, first responders determined Banta, 51, needed immediate medical attention and was taken to a nearby hospital. He died a short time later while receiving treatment.

The driver of the car that struck Banta was fully cooperative and stayed with investigators at the scene. No signs of impairment were detected, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadly collision remains under investigation by CCSO.