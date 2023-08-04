Jeffrey Grace can be seen in a photo of the man stealing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Battle Ground man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for his role in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

According to court records, Jeffrey Grace, 64, was sentenced to 75 days behind bars after pleading guilty to one charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. His son previously pleaded guilty to the same charge in 2022, though he was sentenced to 21 days in prison.

In Grace’s plea agreement, prosecutors dropped three charges: disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Federal prosecutors say Grace and his son, Jeremy, were caught on camera as part of the first wave of people inside the Capitol.

Grace was arrested on February 4, 2021, after federal investigators said they received a tip from an acquaintance about the father and son saying the two flew to Washington D.C.. When an FBI agent contacted Grace, he allegedly told the investigator he and his son attended the rally, but that they were separated afterwards.

Jeffrey Grace, left, and his son Jeremy Grace in a photo from federal court documents detailing their alleged role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington DC

Officials say Grace told them he started walking toward the Capitol with a group of people, eventually entering the building from the north side through an open door.

Jeremy was arrested on May 26, 2021. Federal investigators said that during an interview with a federal agent, the son allegedly said he and his father were separated and that while he walked toward the Capitol, he did not go inside.

Jeffrey Grace (arrow) in a photo from court documents detailing his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington DC

However, a video showing the pair inside of the Capitol emerged during a federal investigation, and authorities say the video appeared to have been taken by Jeremy. The Department of Justice previously reported that video found on Grace’s phone also showed them outside the Capitol repeatedly saying the building was “our house.”

In April, federal prosecutor Mona Sedky read an account of the video taken inside the rotunda.

“In [the video] Grace’s son stated, ‘Just made it into the Capitol here. Oh yeah! Oh yeah!’ Grace stated, ‘It gets no better than this.’ Grace’s son then stated, ‘Freedom.’ Grace replied, ‘God bless America,’” Sedky said, describing the video.

